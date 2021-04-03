Jon Jones maintains that he prefers to be released from his UFC contract, and considers becoming the face of another MMA promoter

By Edwin Pérez – The relationship between Jon Jones and the UFC is not at its best. Jones wants to secure the biggest paycheck possible to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the Octagon company is apparently not giving in to Jones’ demands.

Jones is so upset with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, that via Twitter he asked to be released from his contract with the UFC. Jones is even reported to have turned down two offers of 8 and 10 million to be measured with the Cameroonian.

Jon was recently present at a podcast installment Steve-O’s Wild Ride !, where she reaffirmed her desire to leave the UFC, and is even considering becoming the face of some other MMA promoter (via MMA News):

“That is the main problem in my current situation. With any other professional, if you are unhappy with the way you are treated, or the way you get paid or whatever, You can pick up your things and visit another boss and see if they value you more there. In my situation, I would be forced to withdraw completely from fights unless I wanted to be a coach or own my own gym. My hands are tied”. “I sincerely believe that the companies that own Bellator and those other leagues have the same financial backing that the UFC had. And I really think Jon Jones would be the new face of your promoter, especially today when I’m making an effort for the first time to get organized. I think that right now is a good time for any company to have me, and my goal is to be an asset to any company that I am a part of. And I have the feeling that if I am able to get out of my contract with the UFC, then I would be huge for another company. “

