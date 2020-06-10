Through the successful platform it has in The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan offers his opinion on any UFC related issue. He doesn’t just talk about the mixed martial arts company where he works as a commentator but it’s his main topic of conversation. And recently he wanted to give his opinion about the debate on the salaries of this organization.

Joe Rogan says of UFC salary debate

Salaries that have lately been criticized by big names like Jon Jones or Jorge Masvidal, with both threatening the company to abandon it if they don’t earn more money. Now, Rogan says this on his podcast:

“At this particular time, there is probably less money because there are no live fans, which is a significant amount of money. But there are also fighters who accept certain agreements. They come to an agreement for a quantity x for eight fights and then they become popular and they want to redo the agreement and the UFC makes a proposal to them that they can take or leave. I think it’s that.

“Looking at it from the fighters’ perspective, they would certainly be better if there was more competition. This is how it always works. So whether it’s Bellator or ONE FC or all these different companies, the more there are, the more companies like PFL, or whatever it’s called now, the more they grow, it will be better for everyone.

“It is not a monopoly in the sense that you have options, but there is a clear and superior option in the food chain. But it is because they do it better. They are also the only ones who are having fights during this quarantine. The only people who organize live sporting events, but are also part of a company. So there is not that much money.

“To keep the doors open, to keep people employed, it takes a lot of money. All these shows are canceled, the fans are not going to be where they are made, they are not going to buy tickets, so it’s complicated. So fighters complain about their wages.