Jon Jones is in no rush: “I’ll be back when I’m fine and ready”

The light heavyweight GOAT, Jon Jones, gave up his 205-pound title in August 2020, in an attempt to move up to the heavyweight division. He did, according to the fighter himself, in order to pursue legacy and greatness.

Y, It has been almost a year since his move to the heavyweight division and Jones has yet to make his debut.. But he has put in a lot of effort and gained a lot of weight and muscle to be ready for the top weight division in the UFC.

Recently, Jones took to Twitter for a question and answer session with fans.. A fan told Jones that he had to shut up the mouths of people who wanted to see him lose. “Bones” stated that he knew a lot of people wished him ill, and then went on to state that becoming a heavyweight “is a serious process.”

I know lots of them do, that’s why I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me. Becoming a heavy weight is a serious process. Not many people understands what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready. https://t.co/BqOLpugvhc – BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

There have been many concerns about Jones’ loss of usual speed and his gas tank if he moves to the heavyweight division. Jones referred to it when asked by a hobbyist if the increase in size would affect his cardiovascular capacity and speed. Jones’ tweet read:

It would definitely hurt my speed and cardio if I was to try and rush the process. Achieving greatness isn’t something that’s done overnight, it takes patience and consistency sometimes. Right now my biggest fight is in the gym day by day. Getting more gold will come later https://t.co/4QJ18L3FdE – BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Jones probably will face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou or at least some high-ranking heavyweight contender on his debut in the 265-pound division, as long as the coast (between him and the UFC) is clear.

