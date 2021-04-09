Jon Jones is confident that the fight with Francis Ngannou will take place

Jon Jones believes that the UFC, in due course, will make his fight with Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt.

Jones (26-1) vacated his light heavyweight title in August of last year, to move up to heavyweight and face the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2. After Francis Ngannou knocked out Miocic at UFC 260, Jones tweeted ‘show me the money.’

Unfortunately, the former 205-pound champion was unable to reach an agreement on payment terms with the promoter. But he believes the UFC will do the right thing and find a way to carry out the fight.

This Thursday, in an interview with Fight Hype, ‘Bones’ stated that he hopes that the company will do its part to carry out the clash with the heavyweight division monarch. In addition, he affirms that he is not interested in who the opponent is, but his goal of winning the championship.

“I think it’s going to happen, the UFC at some point will do the right thing. This is one of the best fights for our generation. It would be very sad if it didn’t happen, I think it will. It would be a great tragedy, it will pass in due time. We are patient, and as I said, we do what we can and control what we can control, we are doing our part. There is no plan B. I will fight Francis or Derrick Lewis for the title. It doesn’t matter if I’m Francis’ third or fourth title defense, I’m not interested. My goal is to be a heavyweight champion and who the opponent is doesn’t really matter. The month does not matter to me, we are preparing. “

Jon continues with his training and diet regimen, awaiting a proposal that comes close to what he deems appropriate. Jones is convinced that the public wants to see him in a match with Ngannou.

“At this moment we are training. We train and focus on what we can get under control, which is to be in top shape. And I think that I, being in shape, sell the fight even more. The public wants to see two titans, Francis already is, and I’m trying to become one. I want to look like a titan. I want to be the same size as him, or even bigger. I have a lot of work to do. “

Jones continues to work on getting a proper physique for his heavyweight debut. Where he claims to be comfortable, and he believes it should have been his category from the beginning.

“It feels great to train heavy. I can eat whatever I want, obviously on a diet, but I eat a lot of food, and a lot of rest. I am eager to compete to my full potential without having to cut weight. I think this is the guy I was supposed to be all this time. “

With no fight scheduled, but hopeful and unhurried, Jon hopes the promoter will do her part and they can reach an agreement.

“Let’s hope the fight happens. We have to stay focused, keep coming in and see what the UFC does for their part. “

