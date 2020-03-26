Considered one of the best fighters of the MMA Of all time, Jon Jones made news again on the police pages.

The current semi-complete UFC champion was arrested this morning in Albuquerque, for driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent use of a firearm.

The information was disclosed by MMA Fighting the morning of this Thursday.

According to the police report, the American was arrested and failed the breathalyzer tests, which indicated the alcohol limit above what is allowed to drive a vehicle. By stopping it, authorities found a firearm and a bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle.

According to the authorities, firearm shots were heard and Jones was found in the vehicle. The fighter denied that he fired the shots. One of the people responsible for the investigation, Gilber GallegosHe claimed that expert tests were carried out to verify the capsules found with the weapon found in Jones’ car.

With a successful career in MMA, Jones You have a history of problems outside the octagon. In 2012, he was arrested, also in Albuquerque, under the influence of alcohol. In 2015, Bones He also had problems with the police after colliding another car and fleeing the scene without delivering help to the victim.

In recent years, the champion already seemed to be on the right track. In 2018, the return to UFC after completing doping suspension and continued his career in the organization. Since then, he made four fights, winning all of them.

At present, Jon Jones has a record of 26-1 and 1 No Contest. In his last fight, he beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision in UFC 247. Many fans and the specialized press disagreed with the judges’ decision.