Jon Jones

Would it be crazy to think that the UFC light heavyweight champion is exploring other career options after a failed deal with Dana White?

“Bones” wanted to move up in a weight class and face Francis Ngannou. Unfortunately, the price was too high as White saidalthough Jones later denied asking for a huge price. Seemingly frustrated with White, Jones began a tirade. He launched a series of tweets directed at the UFC president.

Clearly top-ranked boxers are paid more than top-ranked mixed martial artists, even if they sell more PPV. Paying fighters has always been a problem in the UFC. Even Francis Ngannou declared his intentions to switch to boxing professionally.

When a Twitter user suggested that Jones move on to boxing, Jones He said he could make more money in his first boxing match than in his next 3 UFC fights.. He also said that he could do different jobs to earn a living and live better instead of fighting.

I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined. There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies https://t.co/YKYKhqfR47 – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

“I would probably earn more in my first boxing match than in my three UFC fights combined. There are also real estate, acting, and parenting. No one needs to put up with Dana’s lies. “

Although it may seem that Jones and White were never friends, relationships are versatile and things may change in the future. When the time is right, Dana and Jones will work out their differences. However, there are other promoters who are willing to sign “Bones”.