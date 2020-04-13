The recent arrest of Jon Jones, which does not seem to affect the fighter’s career in UFC. For all we know, the company is not going to punish him in any wayNot economically, much less taking away the World Semi-Complete Weight Championship that he has. But Ariel Helwani You have your own opinion about it.

Jon Jones responds to Ariel Helwani

ESPN reporter thinks such arrest it may cost “Bones” its name as the best of all time. This was recently shared by a fan at Twitter, which was answered by the same monarch in the following way.

My job is to be one of the most elite level competitors in this planets history, his job is to score the opportunity to speak to guys like me. He️ He’s relevant for talking about people who are talented. Let the man have his fun https://t.co/XJqggoArez – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

“My job is to be one of the greatest athletes on the planet in history, his job is to take the opportunity to talk to guys like me. He is relevant for talking about talented people. Let him have fun. ”

Harsh words from the champion about Helwani, who in all likelihood will not respond. In fact, it will not be strange to see them soon talking like nothing. It is not really clear what kind of relationship they have outside of social media, off camera, so this could be just a joke from Jones and nothing more than that.