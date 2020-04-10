If we put aside his recent arrest, as well as its consequences, to focus on his future in UFC, except surprise, Jon Jones will defend at least one more time in 2020 the Semi-Complete World Championship. As far as we know, the company is not going to strip it of the title so it will continue to reign.

Jon Jones’ future in the UFC

Maybe his next fight will be a rematch against Dominick Reyes, or face Jan Blachowicz. Right now nothing is confirmed. However, we do have the opinion of your head coach, Mike Winkeljohn (via BJPenn.com).

“I want Jon to have fights that motivate him. When motivated in the face of a fight, he trains at the highest level. I have always preferred that he continue to clean up the light heavyweight division and continue to strengthen his legacy over his rise to full weight.

“But in this moment, it’s time for Jon Jones to take the big fights (and move up the division). Jon can definitely fight at full weight and destroy a lot of those guys. The heavyweight is terrifying and fear motivates Jon Jones. “

He also commented on a third fight with Daniel Cormier.