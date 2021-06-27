Jon Jones emerges as a possible rival for the return of Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko | Image: Hans Gutknecht / MediaNews Group / The Los Angeles Daily News via .

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, has been contacted by Facetiming with his mixed martial arts partner, Fedor Emelianenko, following news that the Russian will be back in action this fall.

It was announced that Emelianenko will headline the first Bellator event in Moscow, which will take place on October 23 at the VTB Arena. Although Fedor’s participation in the event is official, the promo has yet to confirm a rival for the MMA legend.

Notice

The Bellator boss, Scott Coker has said that both Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have offered their services to be Emelianenko’s next opponent., but nothing has been fixed so far.

Former UFC light heavyweight king, Jon Jones, learned that Fedor Emelianenko was about to return and got in touch with the Russian legend via Facetime.

“Hello what’s going on? How are you man?” Asked Jon Jones.

“Thank my Lord. Thanks to you. Very well”. – Fedor answered.

“Hey, I just want to say I congratulate you and welcome you.” – Jon Jones said.

“Thank you my brother”. – Emelianenko replied.

Yes, I am very excited for you. I will talk with you later”. – Jones said.

“Thank you my brother”. – Fedor finished.

‘Bones’ has not competed inside the Octagon since February 2020, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight crown against Dominick Reyes.

A few months after defeating ‘The Devastator’, Jones decided to vacate the 205-pound title to race for the promotion’s heavyweight championship.

Although it has been almost 12 months since Jon Jones gave up his belt, he still The date of his heavyweight debut has not been made official.. As the fighter has said he is “in no rush to compete” and is simply focused on making a smooth transition to his new weight class.

Advertisement