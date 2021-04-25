Jon Jones denies asking for 30 million as Dana White said

Jon Jones responded to the UFC president after he stated that Jones asked for $ 30 million to fight Francis Ngannou.

Dana White recently confirmed that the UFC is scheduling the rematch between Francis Ngannou vs. Lewis, and that Derrick is the one who deserves the fight. This puts Jon Jones aside, at least for now.

“We tried to work with Jon, and eventually we had to move on because, realistically, and in all honesty, Derrick Lewis is the one who deserves the fight. Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he beat Ngannou, he looked good in his last fights, he’s in the top 3 of the ranking. And I think, he deserves the fight. It’s the fight that should happen. When Jon is ready, let us know. “

In addition, he stated that ‘Bones’ asks for an extremely high figure without knowing how the business works.

“In the settlement with Jones, he talks about having $ 30 million guaranteed. The way this works is, these guys share the pay-per-view. He will share the proceeds of the fight. That’s how it works. This is how you run a business, and you don’t go bankrupt. “

Jones responded to these accusations, denying that he had asked for such a figure.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or… – BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

“I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter. Dana White I wonder where you heard that number. Is someone speaking to you on my behalf or …? “

Jon hasn’t stepped on the Octagon since February 2020, when he successfully defended his light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes. And in August he vacated the title to move up to the heavyweights in search of gold.