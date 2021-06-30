Jon Jones congratulates Fedor Emelianenko on his return to the cage

The best are recognized among themselves. Legend Fedor Emelianenko is scheduled to return to competition for the first time in nearly two years. Last Friday it was announced that Fedor will be fighting in an event at Bellator on October 23 in Moscow.

Many of his fans were thrilled by the news, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Former champion Jones called Emelianenko shortly after hearing the announcement to congratulate him.

Real recognize real 👊 🐐 @ JonnyBones FaceTimed Fedor Emelianenko to congratulate the GOAT on his upcoming return to the Bellator cage, October 23 in Moscow. 🇷🇺 # Bellator261 #MMA pic.twitter.com/joSMaIyauP – BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 26, 2021

Jones also expressed his excitement on social media when the news broke.

Fedor is fighting again ?! Well that’s pretty exciting – BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Jones is currently transitioning to heavyweight looking for new challenges to add to his career that includes 28 professional fights. Of which, 11 were UFC title defenses.

For a period in the 2000s, Emelianenko was considered by many to be the best fighter in history. He ruled the heavyweight division with an iron fist, going undefeated in a 28-fight streak that lasted nearly a decade while scoring victories over top fighters in Japan’s PRIDE organization and several former UFC champions.

Emelianenko is still racking up victories approaching his 45th birthday, having won three of his last four fights against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir, all by first-round TKO.

For now, Emelianenko’s next opponent is yet to be determined.