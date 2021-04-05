Jon Jones confirms he’s at 255 pounds and makes fun of his daughters

Jon Jones | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Beyond his problems with the UFC, Jon Jones (26–1) continues to physically prepare for his heavyweight debut while enjoying his private life.

Jon Jones, 255 pounds and his daughters

Recently, in an Instagram story, he revealed more details of both issues to his followers confirming he’s at 255 pounds and showing how he spends time with his daughters. In fact, “Bones” mocked them by questioning how a man of that weight can beat them a race.

Jon Jones with his daughters | Image: https://www.instagram.com/jonnybones/

«My daughters should be ashamed of themselves for losing (a race) to a 255-pound old man (laughs). ‘

It will be interesting to see what weight Jon Jones enters his next fight, whether it is 255 pounds or less or more. It is worth mentioning that Francis Ngannou (16-3) He was thinking 263 pounds when he was crowned UFC World Heavyweight Champion a few days ago. Perhaps “Bones” wants to get even closer to that weight to try to match the “Predator” in that regard. And going back to his preparation, Jones has made other new publications about it:

«Nothing but good vibes training with the boys tonight. It has been a gloomy day, without a doubt I am going to sleep well ».