Jon Jones’ claims keep him from Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones continues to work to adapt his body to heavyweight. In every post you share, the change is evident. Despite this, his debut still seems far away. He last fought in February 2020 and months later he left the light heavyweight belt. He was close to retiring … but the option of upgrading seduced him. Many thought his arrival at heavyweight would translate into an immediate title match, but the UFC was fair and gave Francis Ngannou the joke about Miocic.

The Cameroonian and Jones had exchanged challenges on social media, so the lawsuit seemed feasible, but Dana White has put it in question for now. In fact, UFC President Acknowledges Derrick Lewis Option Being Considered. What is the problem with Jones then? According to different reports, The former light heavyweight champion asks for very high economic demands, which has the lawsuit at a standstill.

As a measure of pressure, they will move to the next on the list for the UFC 260 (August 7th). It is not something new in the UFC. They don’t want to marry anyone. The lawsuit with Lewis is very interesting, since ‘The Black Beast’ has had a great physical change in recent times. He lost weight and that has allowed him to become an even more dangerous guy. In fact, he’s number 2 in the rankings (only behind former champion Miocic, and he’s coming off a four-win streak. Plus, He is the last man to defeat Ngannou. A rematch always sells.