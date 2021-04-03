Jon Jones changes his way of training: “Something different is coming”

Jon Jones | Image:

In the absence of knowing who – or even in which company – is going to have his next fight, Jon Jones (26-1) continues training. In recent statements he reaffirmed that he wants to leave the UFC to be the face of another company like Bellator MMA but it seems more likely that sooner or later he will reach an agreement to face Francis Ngannou (16-3) for the UFC World Heavyweight Championship.

Jon Jones changes his way of training

And speaking of his workouts, “Bones” himself recently revealed on Twitter that has changed his way of training, advising fans that will put something different on the table when he returns to compete.

«Changing my training style, be prepared for something different in my new fight #precamping«.

Jon Jones also mentions that he is in “pre-camp”, which could be understood as is closer to reaching this agreement to soon start training camp for the fight. But this is pure speculation since at the moment there is no more information about the negotiations or conversations that are taking place.

Meanwhile, although presumably he is also training, more or less lightly, Francis Ngannou continues to enjoy his recent coronation.