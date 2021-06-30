Jon Jones blocks Chael Sonnen on Twitter and this is how he reacts

Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen occurred on April 27, 2013 at UFC 159. The result was a victory for “Bones” by TKO in the first round to retain the world light heavyweight championship.. Although there has always been the conversation around the injury that the monarch suffered in a toe and that could have caused his defeat by medical arrest. But that did not happen so the result was the one determined by the referee when he stopped Jones’ blows.

In these eight years the rivalry has cooled because they have never seen faces again even though I was totally turned on back then. At the same time, there have been many statements from both of them, but for some time now, their relationship has always seemed cordial. That is why it has surprised many that Chael Sonnen recently shared on social media that Jon Jones has blocked him on Twitter.

… And the Tap comes at 8:43, the WINNER by SUBMISSION (COWARDICE), and STILL UNDEFEATED, the BAD GUY, CHAAAAEEELLLL

SONNNNNENNNNN !!! pic.twitter.com/JH3PifJH3S – Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 29, 2021

«¡¡¡AND THE TAPE CAME AT 8:43, THE WINNER by SURRENDER (COBARDICE) and STILL UNDERSTOOD, THE BAD GUY, CHAAAAEEELLLL SONNNNNENNNNN!!! ».

For now Jon Jones has not spoken in any way about this blockade so we will be watching to see if it does soon. Nor is it clear what could have caused it since, as we say, the relationship between the two seemed cordial in recent times.

