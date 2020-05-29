UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is upset by recent comments from the president of the company he works for, Dana White.

Jones had been asking for a heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou. “Bones” has also said he would be willing to gain weight if the UFC can “open the checkbook”. The promotion was unwilling to pay Jones too much money.

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I was over the situation, but I’m not gonna sit back and allow Dana to lie to the fans. I never asked for an absurd amount of money. That’s bullshit – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Absolute bullshit – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

This is far from over between Jones and the UFC. It seems Jones is genuinely interested in a fight with Ngannou, and he’s clearly not appreciative of White telling fans something he doesn’t think is true.

The UFC appears to have held firm on its current payment for Jones, which could result in the champion does not make the weight change instead, choose to fight one of the light heavyweight contenders like Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz.