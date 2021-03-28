Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion and Bill Hader join MODOK

Yesterday, in the middle of the [email protected], a panel dedicated to “Marvel’s MODOK” He left us news about this animated series made with the stop-motion technique.

The cast and crew of MODOK participated in a panel at the [email protected], which we leave you below. The actors who voiced the characters, Patton Oswalt (MODOK), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou) and Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid), were joined by the creator, screenwriter and Executive Producer Jordan Blum for a fan Q&A covering all aspects of MODOK’s work and family life

He’s a character who aspires to be like Doctor Doom, a menacing villain of sorts, but always falls short, ”Blum explained during the panel. The fact that you are aware that you are not an A-List drives you crazy. What is your home life like, while running an evil organization?

In the panel they were also commenting that at home, his wife, Jody, is about to not be able to bear the evils of her husband. Meanwhile, his two children, Melissa and Lou, are not different from the father, at the same time that they are very different. It’s hard not to realize that Melissa bears a strong resemblance to her father (and she’s also a very good figure skater). As for Lou, he cares little about world domination, as his thoughts are on choosing the best bar mitzvah theme.

I think we’re the only Marvel series whose grand finale takes place at a bar mitzvah, ”Schwartz jokes during the panel.

Within all these comments, the panel of the [email protected] It also revealed several guest stars for characters from the Marvel universe, to whom they have dedicated trading cards.

Jon hamm like Iron Man.

Whoopi goldberg as Poundcakes, also known as Marian Pouncy, who first appeared in Marvel comics as part of a female wrestling team

Nathan fillion as Wonder Man.

Bill hader like Angar the Screamer and The Leader.

The series premieres in the United States via Hulu on May 21. It will show the story of the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of taking over the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s mightiest heroes, MODOK has sunk his evil AIM organization. After being ousted as the leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) faces its greatest challenge. to date: a midlife crisis! The presence of the villains Mr. Sinister and the Brood Queen is also confirmed.

Via information | Marvel