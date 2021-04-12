Jon Fernández’s team parks the fight against Samuel Molina

According to team sources Heredia Saga, Malaga’s manager Samuel Molina, Marvelbox has received the contract for the match between Molina and Jon Fernandez.

The amounts requested by the Maravillabox team have been respected and it is only necessary to reach an agreement on the date. But the Madrid team has commented that they have another fight planned for Jonfer and that this fight will have to wait.

Saga Heredia’s answer is that they give him the date of July 10 in Malaga so that they have time and the fight takes place, although Maravillabox does not want to confirm anything about it.

It means, according to the testimony of the Andalusians, that they conform to the dates that Jonfer’s team wishes, but they do not dare to pronounce definitively. This is the pre-bell of one of the most anticipated matches by the fans and that if an agreement is finally reached, it could be held this summer.

A fight to which, if it is celebrated, we will dedicate many lines in the previous Espabox

