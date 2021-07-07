Jon Fernández’s immediate plans

After the defeat of Jon Fernandez In the United States, the Basque team must consider what are the steps to follow in the new stage of their professional career.

* Some think it should reaffirm its quality by looking Spanish rivals to get a second Spain title, this time of the light one, and carry out interesting combats before Petr Petrov, Samuel Molina or Frank Urquiaga, before moving on.

* Others think that your immediate site is Europe and you should look for the european championship sooner.

* It is also believed that the best solution is to fight for intermediate titles that they raise him in the rankings and bring him closer to the World Cup dispute.

* It is also a good idea to continue accepting fighting in the USA to sign big fights in that country.

What do our readers think?

