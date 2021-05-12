Jon Fernández’s great challenge: In a great gala before a world qualifier

In mid-July it reaches the Biscayan Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO) his biggest chance to date. He will play the semi-background match of a great gala in the United States whose headliner will be a world unification championship.

The exact place is not yet known, but work is already underway on that important event that means a lot for the young Spanish boxer. For this reason, Jonfer and his Maravillabox team decided to reject a match with Samuel Molina for the moment and focus on this very important fight.

The Basque boxer will face a dangerous boxer classified in the top fifteen worldwide. A tough compromise that would rise high on the lists of agencies.

Currently Jon Fernández is number 11 on the WBA lists, but it is clear that a victory would make him rank high in other organizations as well.

In a few days the date, the place and the rival will be made public, surely it will be one of the fights of the year for Spanish boxing. Hopefully it will be one of the victories of the year, although it will not be easy.