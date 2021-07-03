Jon Fernández, very optimistic, looks tonight in Carson for the great fights

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Carson, California, the western part of the United States, the land of opportunities; yes, also in boxing. This morning, Spanish time, the doors are opened wide to one of us, the Biscayan Jon Fernandez.

Jonfer (21-1, 18 KO) finds himself with the opportunity he dreamed of, a fight that involves a WBA elimination (we do not know very well which title of the many he has) and, what is much more important, the possibility of starting a career in the US, the country in which he is fighting for the fifth time. Fernández has not appeared in the ring since February 2020, the longest hiatus in a busy career since his debut in 2015.

The Basque, very successful despite his still 25 years with titles from Spain, European Union and WBC, stars in the semi-background fight of a great PBC card, with impressive media attention. He has made a great preparation with his team, led by Tinín Rodríguez, in Los Mochis, and crossed the border from Mexico to the United States a few days ago, to acclimatize in the best possible way to the area where the gala will be held.

Speaking to ESPABOX, Jonfer asserted his good chances of winning. Who writes these lines would like to contribute that he has seen Jonfer with a calm mental approach to the fight, confident (in the best sense of the word) and aware of where he is, of the good camp enjoyed / suffered and with good knowledge of the rival. We sincerely believe that our boxer has options, despite the stakes against him, of beating his opponent.

The victory of Rivera is paid at € 1.25 per euro wagered, while that of Fernandez at € 4.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Lucky!

And this is none other than Míchel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO). The Dominican, La Zarza, is two years younger than the Spanish, a similar record and a boxing with certain similarities. It is not an easy bone to crack, but a fighter like this has rarely been found against, because Rivera will have an opponent much taller and with equal or greater arm speed. The Caribbean man has managed to beat all those who have faced him in the professional field, with some high-level victims such as Juan Téllez or Ladarius Miller, and his last five appointments have been in the United States; PBC is pampering him and giving him a very progressive career, already recognized around the tenth place of several world organizations, in which Jon Fernández is the next step.

And it may be the one that trips you up. La Zarza has declared that he will go out with his hand up tonight and that he does not feel pressure, but he is obviously the one who feels that he cannot fail in the fight. A fight whose winner, as we said, would be close to playing one of the great fights; Specifically, a few days ago Óscar Zardaín, as manager of MaravillaBox (Jonfer’s promoter), confirmed to us that Rolando Romero will be the potential adversary of whoever wins in a few hours.

Both Jonfer and Rivera fulfilled the agreed 61,235 kilos (135 pounds, superlight limit), giving the Biscayan the same figure and the Dominican 60,780 kilograms.

The main fight of the evening, also interesting, will measure the super featherweight Chris colbert (15-0, 6 KO) and Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KO). The Mongolian replaced Yuriorkis Gamboa at the last minute, making a more competitive match than in the original poster. Nyambayar has only yielded to points against Gary Russell, and will challenge the talented New Yorker. At stake, an interim WBA super featherweight belt, whose absolute title is held by a Gervonta Davis who does not seem to be fighting at this weight anytime soon.

Regarding the possibilities of seeing the evening, which begins at around 3:00 in the morning, it was announced in principle that FITE TV would broadcast it on PPV, but, in the middle of the week, the possibility was ruled out because ETB had become with the rights. Incomprehensibly, Basque regional television will not broadcast the fight of one of their own, one of ours, live. It is time to return, hopefully in isolation, to dark times.