Jon Fernández in Los Mochis, prepares the fight against Rivera

Already found Jon Fernandez in Mexico preparing for the match on July 3 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (California).

Jonfer (21-1, 18 KO) trains at the Kochulito Montiel Gymnasium in the town of Los Mochis, with his team captained by his coach Tinín Rodríguez.

Waiting for the maximum opportunity to date, Jonfer will play one of the main matches of the gala of the Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, with the WBA interim super featherweight title.

Jonfer preferred to acclimatize and train hard in the face of the difficult compromise.

The Dominican rival Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) is No. 9 in the WBA at lightweight and No. 11 in the IBF. A tough commitment that would raise the Spanish high in the lists of the organizations in case of victory.

Jon Fernández is currently number 11 on the WBA charts, but he could also enter the IBF charts.

“La Zarza” Rivera is a fighter with technical quality, but aggressive and fierce, who began his career in the Dominican Republic to fight regularly in the United States, where he resides, exactly in Miami.