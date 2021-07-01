Jon Fernández: “Honestly, I see myself as a winner”

The Basque Jon Fernandez He is very prepared for the important fight that this Saturday will play at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (California) against the Dominican Michel Rivera, number 9 WBA and 11 of the IBF. Jon Fernández is number 11 in the WBA.

Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) thinks he has weapons to beat our compatriot, but Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO) is fantastic, in exclusive statements to ESPABOX: I’m fine, very very good. At only one and a half kilograms of the lightweight (61,200 kg) three days after the crash, therefore very happy ».

He knows Rivera well and knows that it is difficult: «Rivera is a very good boxer and I think he is very complete. We have studied him well and we know what is the strategy to follow ».

For Jonfer this is a special fight: “It is the return to the United States, it is a WBA tie, I have not boxed for a year and a half … without a doubt, it is a special fight.”

Jonfer wanted to thank the fans for their support: “I thank you for your encouragement, you have been fully supporting me throughout the process. The fight is for them too.

But nevertheless: “Honestly, I see myself as a winner”. Good luck to Jonfer.

The match will not be seen on Fite TV finally and it seems that the broadcasting rights are owned Euskal Telebista, although it will not broadcast the fight live.

