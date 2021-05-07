Jon Fernandez. “All in good time, first my fight and then against Molina”

The Biscayan Jon Fernandez has spoken with ESPABOX and he has given us his opinion about the information from the promoter Saga Heredia that arrived at our newsroom yesterday.

Jonfer does not understand why this fight is being talked about now when tomorrow Samuel Molina fights against the Romanian Vioriel Simion: “The first thing I want is to wish Molina luck in his fight”, affirms conciliator.

The former Spanish super featherweight champion confirms Molina’s team’s offer, but they already know the answer: “We have told them that we have an important fight now and that we will accept later, but I do not understand the reason for trying to discredit me as if I rejected the fight”.

After many conversations, “We have never received any contract to sign”.

Also remember other offers, “We told them to come to fight in Bilbao and they did not accept”.

And what Jonfer is clear about is that «First we have to attend to a good offer that comes to me to fight outside of Spain in a few weeks, and then my manager has already told them that there would be no problem. It seems that they want to try to destabilize ».

Jonfer is happy with his preparation: “I am training hard and will come strong to the next matches”.