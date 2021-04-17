Jon Favreau would return as Happy for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Yesterday the bombshell news of the confirmation jumped, through the words of Alfred Molina, that we will have the Spiderverse -or at least a form of it-, when the actor revealed that in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” He will play the same version of Doctor Octopus that he played in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” and that would even be rejuvenated by CGI. A capital news that has driven many fans crazy.

After that news, another comes that points to the return of an actor, and that although it would be logical, and even in fact his participation in the film was counted on, apparently the pandemic was going to leave him out of the film. We are talking about Jon favreau, director of the first two Iron Man films and who has also been playing Happy hogan since that “Iron Man” in 2008.

Favreau’s participation as Happy in the film had been left up in the air due to filming schedules and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, from Murphy’s Multiverse they assure that the actor would return, although the extent of Happy’s role in the plot is unknown. Jon Favreau would have thus participated in two trilogies completely, the Iron Man and the Spider-Man, in addition to “Avengers: Endgame”.

In “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Hogan tried to have an affair with Aunt May, even Happy confesses that he really has feelings for her and thinks they are dating, while May only describes the relationship as a “summer adventure. ”. In addition, Happy also served as psychological support to Peter to be able to turn the page after the death of Tony Stark.

Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way” Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film hits theaters on December 17.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse