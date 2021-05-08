Jon Favreau would be the showrunner of Rangers of the New Republic

Since the Disney Investor Day batch of star wars series that are coming to the Disney + streaming platform, not much more has been known about all these projects. What we do know is that between some there will be an interlaced plot between them. Thus, of those almost ten series in the pipeline, “Rangers of the New Republic”, “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian” will have a common arc that will lead to what they define a “unique and climatic event story”.

Knowing this, it is not surprising the information that arrives now that it places Jon Favreau as showrunner of the series “Rangers of the New Republic”. Favreau is the showrunner of “The Mandalorian”, and has already confirmed his involvement in these three connected series. It seems that facing the series focused on the “police” of the New Republic will have an important role as it would be its main responsible.

The fact that Favreu is the great person in charge of the series has the good that we have already seen what he is capable of in the Star Wars universe, but the bad thing is that it gives some uncertainty about the dates for the series. Favreau is still finalizing filming on “The Book of Boba Fett.” After this he will embark on filming the third season of “The Mandalorian.” We do not know what will come after this, but until then, at the earliest, production of “Rangers of The New Republic” would not begin. The truth is that it seems that Pedro Pascal, star of “The Mandalorian,” is going to be busy this summer filming HBO’s “The Last of Us” in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Recall that it was confirmed that both Dave Filoni and Favreau would act as creators and executive producers of this series, which is defined as follows:

Set in the time period of “The Mandalorian,” this new live-action series will intersect with future stories and culminate in a historical event.

Taking place in the same timeline as “The Mandalorian”, after Episode VI of Star Wars, it is possible that “Rangers of The New Republic” includes some characters that we have already seen in the Mando series. In fact, it was said that Cara Dune, a character played by Gina Carano, was going to be the main protagonists of this series. However, we know that the actress’s bond has been cut abruptly, leaving Face of the future completely out of the Star Wars universe. There are rumors that her place as the protagonist could be occupied by the beloved character Hera Syndulla from the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Via information | The Ronin