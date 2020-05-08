The Mandalorian continues to give us something to talk about even after nearly half a year of its premiere on Disney +. Baby Yoda exceeded all Disney expectations and continues to break it on the internet still. And while the mythology of the tender character continues to grow, we know more details about him. Now Jon Favreau revealed that he had to force the little boy’s designers to “get ugly” a little, it would not be that it broke us with so much tenderness.

Favreau commented in an interview for Vanity Fair that in The Mandalorian he tried to be true to the spirit of George Lucas’ creations, and that’s why didn’t want Baby Yoda (whose official name so far is The Child) to be too cute:

“We wanted to make sure that The Child was not just a comic resource. What George had established for Star Wars was that no matter how fantastic these characters were, or how rare they looked, they were always treated as normal citizens in the universe. ”

At first the designers tried to put features like big eyes with a very Disney style, and the director said that Baby Yoda’s toys and figures also tend to take things away from him to make him look “better”:

“Even in products they always try to file down rough edges. We really tried to see how much we could ugly different characteristics. ”

So he and Dave Filoni, producer of The Mandalorian, supported the idea that had beautiful little ones on his head and on different parts of his little body, in addition to the pointy teeth to swallow a whole frog. In the end we can say that Favreau did the right thing, and that this new character has become a public favorite in the entire Star Wars universe.

