Everything seems to indicate that Disney and Lucasfilm are working very hard so that their new series continues to be a favorite of ‘Star Wars’ fans. But before all the success, the director of the series, Jon Favreau has revealed that his series was inspired by a classic ‘Star Wars’ character.

‘The Mandalorian’ introduced fans to a galactic lone gunman named Din Djarin played by Pedro Pascal, who unexpectedly becomes the unexpected caretaker of a Force-sensitive baby of the same species as Master Yoda, also known (and nicknamed by fans) as Baby Yoda.

The first season tackled a fresh air for ‘Star Wars’, showcasing their character adventures as they face off against the Imperial remnants who wish to capture Baby Yoda. The second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to continue that narrative., but with some additional complications, including the villain Moff Gideon who is now known to possess the Darksaber. Like, all fans hope that more is known about the origin of Baby Yoda.

Now, it has been revealed thanks to an appearance on ATX TV, which Jon Favreau revealed how Boba Fett inspired ‘The Mandalorian’. The director said it was because the character has little time in front of the screen in the original movies. But, like the fans, he was hungry to see more bounty hunters in the saga. That is why that concept of character is still in the minds of fans and that is why the public agreed with the series.

“We all love Boba Fett, but we never got as much of him as we all wanted. He came a little ceremonious and on ‘Return of the Jedi.’ We wanted someone who could live up to what we expected to see when we were younger.” Favreau said.

Now that Boba Fett is known to have inspired ‘The Mandalorian’, everyone eagerly awaits Temuera Morrison to return to play the character in the next batch of episodes from the second season, which is expected to arrive later this year, on the Disney + streaming service.