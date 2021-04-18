Jon Favreau makes history at Marvel Studios

Share

Actor Jon Favreau has been playing Happy Hogan from the beginning in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In 2008, Marvel studios decided to start his film franchise with the film Hombre de Hierro which turned out to be a huge box office and critical success. Thanks to the great special effects, action scenes, humor and great charisma of Robert Downey Jr. What Tony Stark, a formula for success was achieved that they have been replicating with different characters, until creating the highest grossing saga of all time. But you have to remember that there is someone who has been from the beginning as he is Jon favreau and now it’s still history.

The character of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) has always been related to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but lately it is gaining importance in the life of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and now it will help you in very difficult moments.

Attention SPOILERS. They have revealed that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) will be in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), more specifically in a scene in a trial. Since the movie will continue the events of Spider-man: Far From Home (2019) and therefore accuse the young hero of the death of Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Fortunately, one of the few who knows what actually happened in the Battle of London is Happy hoganTherefore, he will be a key witness to be acquitted. Although the truth is that Peter parker will manipulate magic to be able to rewrite history and it will be when he brings villains from other Universe, causing the intervention of the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It is easy to deduce that everything will be quite complicated.

From 2008 to 2021.

The intervention of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) on Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will cause him to be the longest character in Marvel studios. So few can match the brand, just Pepper potts from Gwyneth paltrow that he doesn’t look like he’s going to reappear in the next movies and Nick fury from Samuel L. Jackson who was in the post-credits scene of Hombre de Hierro and if it seems that we will see it again. Since it will be important in Secret wars Y Captain Marvel 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait we can see all the films of Marvel studios on the Disney + platform by following this link.

Share