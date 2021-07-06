Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard have directed episodes The Book of Boba Fett

It is becoming clearer that the series “The Book of Boba Fett” it’s going to be almost an extension of “The Mandalorian” when it comes to style. At the level of history we know that it will have nothing to do with it, beyond that the series continues from the starting point that marked the post-credit scene of the second season.

Recently, the actor Temuera Morrison confirmed that this series will delve into the history of Boba Fett, and there is a lot of past there to explore. So for example we will know what happened to Boba since that apparent end he had in Episode VI. In a new interview, the actor has returned to advance this new series.

The lead actor first applauds the approach that filmmaker Jon Favreau has given to this series, which we remember will premiere in December 2021.

Jon [Favreau] has come up with some magic formulas. It is a new world! It is a new world. They like to keep Star Wars stuff low [llave].

Morrison then referred to Favreau’s experience with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is also under the Disney umbrella.

But, I think we’re blessed in the sense that Favreau has all that experience at Marvel, so we know where those story lines are going. Let’s see what happens.

The most interesting part has been when he has referred to the directors involved in the series. We know that Robert Rodriguez, also director of the episode of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in which Boba made his return, is the main person in charge of the series. Morrison now confirms Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni.

We have great directors on board: Robert Rodríguez, Favreau, Bryce [Dallas Howard], Dave Filoni.

The series will also feature the return of actress Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Nothing else is known about it, except that we will see Boba in his new position, in which he was the throne of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine.

