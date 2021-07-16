Jon and Sergio jump on the Open Championship bandwagon

07/16/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Everything that did not come out for Jon Rahm on the greens on Thursday’s day, It was completely reversed on Friday, and it showed that when the putt works for him, he has every chance of victory, and more in the Open where it is so important to finish

The one from Barrika, on a placid and unusually calm windy afternoon on the Royal St. Geroge’s links, Rahm signed the best lap of the day, with 64 strokes (-6), which placed him in twelfth place, with a total of 135 strokes (-5).

Unlike the first day, Jon comfortably reached the greens and was able to seal up to six birdies without failure, on holes 6, 7 and 9, in the first round, for another three in a row at 13, 14 and 15. What’s more he left good opportunities in the 16 and 18 that would have taken him directly to the top positions.

Great sensations

But lRahm’s sensations are very good for the weekend, where we will see if the weather continues so benign and it can show the same level of play on Friday, where spectacular golf was seen.

Next to him had the leader of the tournament, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who once again demonstrated a lesson in control and success on the greens that led him to sign a second round of 65 strokes (-5), to control the tournament, with 129 hits (-11).

Those 129 hits at the end of the first 26 holes constitute a record in the Open, and make him a great favorite to win his second British. The South African only suffered a blur on the 16th hole, a par 3 from which the flag was crossed and then could not recover. He was also the protagonist of an eagle in 14, in addition to birdies in four more holes.

Oosthuizen returned to play spectacular golf to lead solo

| .

Even if the Open has already begun to show that there are many candidates for victory and still two days ahead. Besides Oosthuizen, the American Morikawa was the protagonist of the morning, with his return of 64 strokes (-6), which took him to second place, with 131 (-9), just two hits behind the South African.

And behind, more threats with a Jordan Spieth who once again showed that he has the conditions to take the victory, with a total of 132 (-8) or the number one in the world, Dustin Johnson, what He also excelled in the afternoon session, with 65 strokes (-5), to be fourth.

Between the best, highlights the surprising presence of players such as Argentine Emiliano Grillo, in seventh position, with -6 after signing 54 strokes on Friday, just like the German Marcel Siem, among the group ahead midway through the tournament.

Sergio, in the fight

For its part, Sergio García, from Castellón, will also be in a position to fight for the Open, finishing two strokes from Rahm, after completing the second day, with 69 strokes (-1). Sergio did not start well, with bogeys on 2 and 5, but from the eighth he started playing and made birdies on holes 8, 9,10 and 14.

A bogey cut his streak at 15, and the last holes turned into a real carousel, with a new birdie at 17 to lose a shot again at 18, for a total of 137 (-3), and 24th.