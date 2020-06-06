In the corridors of the Univisión forums, Jomari Gyoso and Doña Meche take a break between The famous stylist destroys the image of the character played by Raúl González In the end, the “woman” thanks him and tells him to leave after being humiliated

Stylist Jomari Goyso humiliates Raúl González in his role as Doña Meche on the Despierta América show for his outfit, according to a video posted on the Instagram account of the famous Univisión morning show.

In the television corridors, the famous fashion expert ran into the character played by the Venezuelan driver Raúl González and destroyed him in criticism.

Although Doña Meche tried to seduce him by commenting on her most intimate dreams with him, Jomari did not allow herself to be dominated and told him all her truths without any restriction.

As the fashion expert approached the chatty lady, she greets him and says, “Hello,” to which he replies, “I don’t speak English.”

Doña Meche: “Jomari I want you to know, I am going to say something I have never said.”

Jomari: “No, don’t say it, you’d better keep it.”

Doña Meche: “I have had fantasies with you Jomari”.

Jomari: “What kind, sexual, married, who combed your hair?”

Doña Meche: “Of all, but especially when you put salt and pepper and put me to brown there in your pan.”

Jomari: “Well burned, I like everything well burned, like your burnt hair color, dry, finished, destroyed, won’t you be like those people who sell products after having burnt hair?”

Doña Meche: “No, I assure you not.” I want to make a transformation. Could we do it for Despierta América? ”

Jomari: “Yours has no remedy, because it is an internal thing and your problem is internal. Anything else you need my love? ”

Doña Meche: “Get out of here right now.”

This conversation and exchange of words between the stylist and the character of Raúl Gonzáles caused so much laughter in the audience that they did not stop commenting.

Until the night of this June 4, 2020, the video exceeded 100 likes and had almost 3oo comments.

Although some people found it a very funny comic gesture, others also considered it a mockery and commented on it.

“One question… Does he need to dress up as a woman to try to make her laugh? Because they do not tell Raúl that he does more the ridicule than anything else. Don Francisco does not need these cheap options to excel, how ridiculous, my God. “

But this opinion bothered more than one who answered the user in this way: “That you don’t like it is something else, nobody has to follow Don Francisco’s example, each one has their own ideas and charisma to make a show”.

Someone else commented to him: “Bitter, you don’t see that he is a character that is played. Damn, with all due respect, smile at life. Sorry”.

“He has been doing that character for years, I don’t know why it bothers you” and “he is an actor, presenter, entertainer, comedian. You need to know who you are following so if you don’t like it, don’t see it ”, more Internet users told him.