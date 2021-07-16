Joma accidentally leaks video of the Machine’s new uniform

A few days before the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, the Cruz Azul Machine still does not present its official jersey for the 2021-22 season with everything and the Ninth, although Joma “escaped” a video where it shows.

Through his YouTube account, Joma, a sports brand that sponsors Cruz Azul, shared a video in which he shows fans how to place the ninth star on their jersey, since the uniform would have been made with the old shield.

The video shows how to place a kind of sticker on the cross of the Machine’s shield, so that the star is in the right place, and then turn the shirt over and iron it, thus being ready to use.

In the video you can see what would be the new uniform of the celestial set, which is completely in blue, with some details in navy blue, which seem to be a kind of stripes that go from more to less.

This detail of the star would have occurred because the Joma brand already had the new Cruz Azul uniforms ready before the final, so only the star was “added” separately.

