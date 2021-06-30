Jolt, comeback film for Kate Beckinsale, looks epic in trailer

Seasoned actress Kate Beckinsale will return to the movies with one that looks amazing in her new trailer. This is Jolt, the next big bet from Amazon Prime Video.

You will surely remember Kate beckinsale for starring in the popular saga of Underworld. However, it is key to note that after this sequence, the actress did not have much strength on the big screen. This is why she has decided to frame her return with a project that promises a lot. Is about Jolt, an action bet produced by Amazon Prime Video.

But… What is the actress’s new project about? Well, Jolt is a pure action movie. However, it will have a rather particular plot, bringing together elements from titles such as Crank or Unlimited. In these projects, normal people exceeded their normal capacities, which was overflowing with a lot of violence.

In the same way, Lindy, the character of Beckinsale, will deal more of a beating in the plot. This is the official synopsis.

Lindy is a beautiful, ironically funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a rare lifelong neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled killer impulses that can only be stopped when shocked with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her strange condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a vengeful mission to find the killer, while the police hunt her down as the prime suspect in the crime.

In addition to Beckinsale, the film will be full of stars. The most famous Susan Sarandon It will also be in the cast. For its part, Stanley tucci Y Laverne cox They will also appear in the credits of said production. The film is projected to be released on July 23, on the aforementioned streaming platform.