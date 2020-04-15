As I have already commented in previous posts, the arts do not stop moving and producing despite the confinement, if there is something that is being conclusively and emphatically demonstrated in RRSS it is the number of people who are developing their creativity through the arts visual, culinary, scenic and musical, a drawing, small stories or memes, ingenious recipes that you would never have thought of, lucid short films, streaming concerts, direct contacts on ‘Live’ with your idols, festivals mounted from scratch, people who it starts with the guitar, etc, … Art and creativity are minimizing boredom and lack of patience, apart from Netflix and other entertainment platforms, who the hell remembers mathematics and physics right now? How many start debating about history and world wars? Is there anyone who likes to hang out with passive constructions or refresh the subjunctive? Very few…

I wanted to release this, really, it is neither the place nor the moment but that ‘entertainment’ that saves us in many moments these days, which is then neglected and cornered, deserves respect as well as respect deserves the band that I come to bring you today and that does not want to lose its ‘physique’ in these days of confinement. It turns out that Valencians Jolly Joker they had an AS in their sleeve, a cover of Love / Hate of real luxury and that, after the jump, I will tell you about its details. GO !!!…

The version is neither more nor less than Blackout In The Red Room, one of the milestones of Love / Hate, the band of the mythical Jizzy pearl, which had already been recorded for some time and which was registered in the studios of Rock Room by Quart de Poblet having behind the controls to Ricardo and Octavio Valero. The montage of images could not be other than that of the band in their natural habitat, the stage, and well, of course, they have accommodated their fans in many shots in the montage made by Kaos Studio. I have to confess that I have always liked the song itself, but listening to it from the hand of a band that I love and that puts so much passion and super-class in what it does is, simply, to take off your hat because, I swear I am not exaggerating, I don’t know which one I like the most !!!

There is also a detail that Lazy lazy, his frontman and singer, unveiled last Friday and is none other than the ‘solo’ he executes Yannick it is not the same as the original. Actually, this fact is because the one who made the Tracii Guns for the same subject when he was doing with his THE. Guns his Spanish tour and from which Jokers They gave a good account, since they were opened every night. And so far, the time has come for you to illustrate what a true Valencian concert is with a song as powerful as the cover version…