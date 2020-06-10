In 2016, the movie couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it broke. Four years later, the protagonist of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and director has broken her silence in an interview for “Le Figaro” and has explained how she lived through that tragic situation: “It was a complicated moment, I did not recognize what I had converted, I was smaller, as insignificant. I felt a deep and real sadness, I was hurt. ”

However, she also got something good out of that hard stage: “On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even that insignificance that I felt,” she explained, while remembering that the romantic breakup with her husband was accompanied other problems: “In addition to all this I had some health problems. All these things remind you of how lucky you are to be alive. This is another lesson to pass on to my children: the idea of ​​renewal and, above all, a possible I return to the joy of living. I have to rediscover joy, “he said in the interview.

Jolie has confessed that her role as a mother has always been above everything: “That, without a doubt, prevails over everything. In the morning, I wake up mom. Today, tomorrow, again and forever, because once you become as a parent you belong to other beings, you no longer fully belong to yourself. All my life and my choices determine the lives of my children. Their needs and priorities are my priority, and I am very attentive to anything that may influence or harm them. So much, I am a mother continuously, and only when they are at school can I start my humanitarian and political work. I call my office, I write editorials for the magazine ‘Time’ … Once this is over, I will finally be able to dedicate myself to the cinema ” he confesses.

The actress has always been involved in humanitarian projects and has never been afraid to get involved in projects she believed in: “I always seek freedom, and if I can sometimes seem daring, it is because I really do not choose prudence or moderation. I have a house at the bottom of the jungle, and I have never refused to go to a territory in conflict. I work at the UN, I collaborate with the Army, I strive to live experiences that I consider necessary for my construction as a human being. things that intimidate me and sometimes scare me. “