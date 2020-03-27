Jolette from La Academia tested positive for Coronavirus | Instagram

One of the most remembered former academics of all time Jolette Guadalupe Hernández Navarrete unfortunately he tested positive for the coronavirus was through his stories in Instagram who shared the news.

Known for its exquisite beauty and especially for its passage in the fourth generation of The academy With his historic clashes with critics, he is now dedicated to driving.

Jolette stands out with her leads on the show “Take care of the camera” next to Eddy Smol for the channels “E!”, “Sony” Y “Telemundo”; in addition to his liked fashion section in the morning “Today” on Televisa.

It may interest you: Banco Azteca requires customers to advance payments before branch closings

There were two stories that he shared in one of them he could be seen lying on a stretcher wearing a hospital gown and with a mouth cover Immediately they began to move it from place was then when the video was cut.

It can also be seen that he wrote a text entrusting himself to the prayers of his followers, in the following video the beautiful woman from Jalisco showed the result of her test, where the severity of the test said it was moderate.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 It does not distinguish from company name, and it affects celebrities, singers, personalities and ordinary people.

It is expected that Jolette he recovers soon and continues with his daily life like all the infected that are in this moment in the hospitals.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Jolette test | Instagram

It is said that when Jolette was in The Academy she was in the first places since the public wanted her to stay there, it was then that in a transmission of the program Lolita Cortez said his iconic phrase “Don’t vote for her anymore”.

The former academic was noted for her beauty and her lack of singing ability Which made him notice every Sunday at concerts, which if he earned a place in the hearts of viewers and to date he continues to do so.

Read also: Taylor Swift makes direct donations to her fans for the coronavirus

.