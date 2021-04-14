jokovic shows Sinner who is number one

04/14/2021 at 3:56 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian Novak Djokovic He clearly beat Italian Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in the game that marked the return to competition of the world number one since the Australian Open he won in February.

The great Italian promise, only 19 years old and already installed in 22nd place in the ranking, was not an easy first commitment for Djokovic on a surface like the Monegasque land. But the Serbian, 14 years older, showed him why he is number one and what it costs to win a game.

After exchanging breaks at the beginning of the crash, Djokovic he got one more and stacked four games in a row that put him 5-2 ahead. Sinner He exhibited a superb repertoire of blows, although he lacked continuity in that initial phase of the confrontation, the first between the two on the professional circuit.

It was difficult for the Italian to maintain his next serve, but not only did he achieve it with the help of a few errors from the Serbian, but then he scored the ‘break’ in the first ball that his rival gave him (5-4). However, it came back Sinner to his line of irregularity, he wasted the opportunity to level the score and had to say goodbye to the set with a new break of Djokovic (6-4).

The Belgrade player only had to wait until the fourth game of the second set to get back on with a 3-1 lead.

Sinner, already overcome, only showed reaction capacity in the sixth game, which was scored as a blank (4-2). With 5-2 and the rest, Djokovic took three match points and the Italian served him the victory on a tray with a double fault.

The number one will play in the second round against the winner of the match between the British Daniel evans and the polish Hubert hurkacz, which last week surprised with his victory in the Miami tournament, precisely by winning in the final to Sinner.