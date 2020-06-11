Nikola Jokic He has made an absolute physical transformation during this quarantine and his reappearance on the training fields has amazed both his own and strangers. The talented Denver Nuggets center always carried that certain physical heaviness that somewhat slowed down his speed, supplemented by innate talent. But he has undergone a strict diet that has allowed him to reduce his weight a lot, close to 20 kg with the naked eye. How will that influence your game?

UNRECOGNIZABLE — This is what Nikola Jokic looks like after quarantine. He is seen with a much slimmer and more worked body. It seems that the Serbian did apply the diet in quarantine … pic.twitter.com/ckoJg0Wbgg – Alfredo Gallegos (@ alfredogr_98) June 11, 2020