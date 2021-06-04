Jokic sends Lillard on vacation

On April 13, Jamal Murray’s knee cracked and the Nuggets’ season was, theoretically, mortally wounded. The coup was very hard: in the Rockies it had been orchestrated an all-in sealed with the arrival of Aaron Gordon before the market close. A franchise that is sometimes too conservative this time bet big. And the result looked fascinating: Since Gordon’s arrival (March 25) and until Murray’s injury, the Nuggets seemed like the best team in the NBA, or at least one as good as any.. As capable of winning it all as anyone. Brilliant in attack, at times unstoppable, captivating, and with combinations on the track that broke efficiency ratings.

But Murray was injured and, who else who less, we all ruled out the Nuggets as a contender. We knew they wouldn’t fall, but we stopped imagining them winning seven-game series to the best teams in the NBA. For now, the Denver Nuggets is still there. He finished third in the West and has killed the Portland Trail Blazers: 115-126 and 4-2 sealed at home after losing the first game, on his court. The Nuggets have not only won without Murray, they have also won without Will Barton and without PJ Dozier. Namely: without their second big star, without two starters, and without three top guards in the rotation. The merit is enormous. The award, the second round for the third consecutive year. The message, which is not enough: “We are not satisfied,” said Michael Malone after avoiding the very dangerous seventh game.

The Nuggets’ resilience exercise has been tremendous. Since 2-2 they have overcome the match of the two overtime periods and the twelve triples of Damian Lillard and They have been able to close the series off their track and with a comeback, without letting go to the safety of the home that guaranteed the seventh. The Blazers were winning 91-77 past the middle of the third quarter. And they were 97-84 before a 4-18 on horseback with the last set (101-102). With six minutes to go the game was 108-108 but there was not even Dame Time. The Nuggets linked eleven points (108-119) and there was no longer a case. Lillard hit an ugly blow and Gordon’s last-minute triple ended (115-124) with any hint of suspense. Game over, series finished.

Jokic, who awaits the announcement of his MVP, tohe had 36 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. In the series he has averaged 33 + 10.5 + 4.5 with 53% in shots, 43% in triples and 92% in free throws. The Blazers only had Jusuf Nurkic to do something similar to defend the Serbian, and the Bosnian noticed it: in three of the five previous games he had ended up eliminated by fouls, in this one he went to rest without any but committed four in ten minutes of the third set, just when the visitor reaction warmed up. It was no coincidence.

In addition to the franchise player, have played a tremendous series Michael Porter Jr (more and more star: 26 + 5 + 4 in this game), Monte Morris (22 + 4 + 9) and an Austin Rivers fish unemployment on April 20. He started the season with the Knicks and was cut by the Thunder. Facu Campazzo has fulfilled in his first playoff series: starter in a decimated backcourt, plugging holes where he could and with more than 9 points and 5 assists per game. Well. The Nuggets now have a tremendous series ahead of them against the Phoenix Suns. They are not favorites, but no one should bet against them. Not a lot of money.

Groundhog Day in Oregon

Bitterness remains for the Blazers. Much bitterness. Stagnation, tiredness. In sports, not moving forward wears more than going back. At least in the long term. They are five of the last seven years losing in the first round, so that seems the most surely real place of this team. Since the 2000 West final, when the Lakers were nearly beaten in Game 7 at Staples, the Trail Blazers have played the playoffs thirteen times and lost eight of them the first time. Damian Lillard has been on board since 2012. He is one of the NBA’s great superstars and an old-school player, committed to the maximum with his team and without wanting to play elsewhere. But for how long? Before this season he acknowledged that he had asked his managers who went for it, to seek the leap in quality that never comes. But neither has it been now.

The defense is still a disaster, infamous if you want to compete for the maximum. And the attack, brilliant at first glance, ends up relying too much on its sun king, Lillard., and a McCollum below his best this time. The second best attack, after the impossible of the Nets, if the regular season and playoffs are added, it ran dry at one point in the third quarter of what ended up being the last game of the season for a Blazers who never arrive. Nor against the Nuggets without Murray, Barton and Dozier. Faced with an ideal opportunity to show that they could be something else this time. Either.

Lillard’s game of 55 points and 12 triples for nothing, the previous one, was a perfect metaphor for these last years in Oregon. In the sixth, the point guard finished with 28 points and 13 assists. Has beaten the record for triples in a playoff tie (35) and has become the only one with 200 points and 60 assists in fewer than seven games (They had done it in a playoff, no less, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James). Not at all: there is no way and the risk now is that Lilllard will say enough, choose change or at least begin to consider it. It seems impossible that Terry Stotts, coach also since 2012, will continue, and there will be many debates and many rumors from today: McCollum will once again be questioned as a squire, the secondary ones will once again take a resounding suspense. But it is another matter: the team that is in the second round is the Denver Nuggets, no matter how hard the obstacle appears. Quite the opposite of these Blazers who are already on vacation.