Jokic hush Blazers, Nuggets tie series

05/25/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

EFE

The Nuggets by Facundo Campazzo won the second game of the first round of the playoff at Blazers by 128-109, and tied the series 1-1, after a huge performance by Nikola Jokic, who scored 38 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, which reaffirms his status as a favorite for this season’s MVP.

The performance of the Serbian center of the Nuggets eclipsed the 42 points of the leading scorer of the game, the point guard of the Blazers, Damian Lillard. Lillard made 9 of the 16 triples he tried and also had 4 rebounds, 10 assists and 1 block but his effort was insufficient to take the game on Portland’s side.

For its part, Campazzo, the Argentine guard for the Nuggets, was once again decisive for his team, with an intense and provocative defense, which at some point made his rivals lose their roles at some point, and an aggressive attack that unbalanced the approaches of the Portland team.

Campazzo finished the game with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

One of the keys to the match was Michael Malone’s decision that Aaron Gordon mbow to Lillard in the second half, after the Portland point guard scored 32 points, of which 24 went to 3-point consequences, in the first 24 minutes.

Malone’s bet worked like a charm and Lillard only scored 10 points in the second half of the game..

After the first game of the round in which the Blazers tripled the Nuggets and took the game 109-123, the Denver team knew the only way to win was to stop Portland’s long-range shooters. .

Last Saturday, the Blazers shot 40 3-pointers and scored 19. Portland’s 57 points from behind the line contrasted with the Nuggets’ 33.

So this Monday, the Blazers arrived in Denver ready to repeat Saturday’s script. After the opening jump, Portland’s first shot was a triple by CJ McCollum that rose to the scoreboard. But the Nuggets learned their lesson and Campazzo was the first to show it.