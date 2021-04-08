Jokic becomes the top favorite

04/08/2021 at 11:51 AM CEST

Nikola Jokic has turned the odds upside down by becoming the main favorite to win the Mvp of the regular season of the NBA. His title rivals have been falling like flies from injuries leaving the Serbian in a straightforward position to win the award by joining the select club of Dirk nowitzki like the European who can achieve this distinction. His 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists of average per game are numbers available to very few and that give value of how important it is in the scheme of some Denver nuggets which are rooms of the Western Conference after a bad start to the season. His share to the MVP is trading at 1.67.

Following Jokic we find a Joel embiid who has paid dearly for having missed almost the entire month of March due to injury. The Cameroonian pivot has been out, but the Sixers have not lost steam in the Western Conference maintaining their struggle with Brooklyn for the first place. With averages of 29.9 points and 11.2 rebounds, Embiid presents us with a 4.50 share on Betfair’s long-term option.

Third in discord appears a James harden that has silenced criticism about a hypothetical overweight based on triple-doubles and leadership in the Nets. ‘La Barba’ trades at 9.50 on the way beating names that a priori could be higher in the race such as Antetokounmpo or Lillard. Lebron James, who sounded like a possible MVP until his injury on March 20, is trading at 13.00.

In the rest of the NBA awards there are some changes with respect to the All-Star break. Anthony Edwards, number one in the last Draft, has risen like foam in recent dates leaving behind the injured LaMelo Ball. The escort of the Timberwolves has a share of 1.91 closely followed by the base of the Sacramento Kings Tyrese Haliburton at 2.70, while Ball is trading at 3.10.

Another award with an uncertain outcome is the Most Improved Player award. It seemed that Jerami grant, star player of the Detroit Pistons, I had it done, but the great season of Julius Randle in the Knicks It can take you away from it. The Big Apple power forward is trading at 1.67, while the Mo-Town player is trading at 2.40.

The prizes that already seem awarded are two that will go to the hands of players from the Utah Jazz. Jordan clarkson He trades at 1.04 as the best Sixth Man of the season, while Rudy Gobert is presented to us at 1.44. The NBA faces its final stretch and it seems that many of the awards already have an owner. Jokic can make history.