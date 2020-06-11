The future is dark for the hero of Gotham City, with his greatest nemesis preparing to start the ‘Joker War’, but it is not only to destroy the hooded, but also Bruce Wayne, and for this reason the brother of Batman is the new weapon Joker’s secret.

The villain has recruited Bruce Wayne’s younger brother to help him accomplish his mission against the hero of Gotham City.

Comics have seen Bruce Wayne on his quest to rebuild a new Gotham City like no fan has seen in years.

For it, writer James Tynion IV has summoned some of his deadliest enemies, all of them working for the mysterious new villain, Designer.

It was this being that helped create the modern Joker in the distant past, putting the Clown Prince of Crime on his lifelong mission to drive Batman crazy.

But when Designer was unveiled in Gotham City, fans were promised that the upcoming ‘Joker War’ would be the true main event, and it looks like DC has just kept its word.

While the event itself will kick off in ‘Batman # 95’ on July 21, the villain’s intrigues will spread to the rest of the Batfamily’s books. This includes ‘Detective Comics # 1023’ which will arrive a little earlier on July 7.

Thanks to the official advancement of DC, fans can see that Batman’s brother is Joker’s new secret weapon as he recruited Lincoln March, aka Thomas Wayne Jr., and the villain’s army roster.

Seeing Joker making his way through the Court of Owls’ many coffins before reaching Lincoln, and then injecting him with a form of Joker’s toxin to bring him back to life is a lot to take in.

But those who know Lincoln’s history, and how he came to reside in that coffin, know that this twist makes a terrible amount of sense.

It is only a few weeks before the event begins, but this new twist between Batman, his brother and his nemesis is only the prelude to what might be revealed later.