Joker sequel still in development

He who laughs last laughs better and that seems to be the Warner Bros. studio. After the huge success of Joker – 91%, there was no way in which the executives of that company did not have among their possibilities a sequel to continue capitalizing on success. However, it is not clear how this opportunity could be realized unless they had the support and approval of, at least, Joaquin Phoenix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros studio continues to develop a sequel to Joker. There had already been a discussion about a possible second part since the movie was released a couple of years ago. However, director Todd Phillips spoke about it for the last time in December 2019 and these were his words (via CBR):

When a movie makes a billion dollars and costs 60 million, of course that conversation happens. But Joaquin and I haven’t made up our minds. We are open to the possibility. I’d love to work with him on anything, to be honest, who knows. It would have to have true emotional resonance like we did, which is about childhood trauma, lack of love, and loss of empathy.

With the studio’s new restructuring, and its urge to find original content for HBO Max, Warner must certainly be looking under all his films to see what else he can do with them. His idea is to have a television spin off for each DC movie that is released, even if it does not share continuity with the DCEU, as would be the case with The Batman and his show about the Gotham cops.

In case you don’t remember, Joker – 91% end up with Arthur in a psychiatric institution and possibly murdering the doctor who was treating him. All this after provoking protests against inequality in Gotham, which cause the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, Bruce’s parents, alias Batman. Although its story feels finished, you never know what can be invented in a script as a pretext to return.

Not only was the film a box office success, it proved to be a critical and award season favorite as well. Specifically, Phoenix ended up taking the Best Actor award at the last Oscars and Phillips also won one of the most important awards at the 2019 Venice edition. So a sequel would have to carry many expectations.

The sequel to Joker it is still just a possibility. At the moment, Phoenix is ​​quite busy as he has joined the new Ari Aster film as the protagonist and after that he must meet with Ridley Scott to give life to Napoléon Bonaparte in a biographical film. So even if a second part were to happen and he joined in, we probably wouldn’t see it until 2023 at best.

