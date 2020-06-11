Thanks to an injection with his toxin, the Joker recruits Bruce Wayne’s most personal enemy, in a preview of the first edition of Detective Comics for Joker War.

The epic story of ‘Joker War’ is about to hit all the titles in DC Comics of Batman this summer including Detective Comics # 1023 Next month’s Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy and Brad Anderson, and a preview, shows us what the great villain has in store for him. Bruce Wayne.

In the images that we leave you below, we can see the Joker navigating the dark catacombs below Gotham City. He stops at the group of stone tombs at the Court of Owls. Upon discovering the tomb of Lincoln March, the Clown Prince of Crime revives the villain with a heavy dose of his Joker toxin, probably the remake of the DC Comics toxin sparked by the release of the cover of Batman # 99.

Lincoln March was an aspiring mayor of the city of Gotham who was owls court wanted dead. But he took revenge on them by killing them all. Among its abilities is accelerated healing, something that could explain that together with the Joker’s toxin it can revive. It also uses a suit that improves its resistance, durability and provides it with the ability to fly. In addition it also comes equipped with blades and daggers on the wrist.

Detective Comics synopsis number 1023:

Written by Peter J. Tomasi, with art and cover by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy, it will feature a variant of the Lee Bermejo cover.

“Just when you thought it was safe to smile, The Joker is back to ruin the party! Following in the footsteps of “Joker War,” the Clown Prince of Crime is revealed to be the mastermind behind the Two-Face upheaval, but to what end? Batman will need all the allies he can get, and what better ally than Harvey Dent? Can the Dark Knight heal his friend once and for all to fight the greatest battle of his life?