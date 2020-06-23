The day has finally come when the first fighter of the “Fighters’ Pass 2 ”of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and so Min Min will join this more than huge crossover fighting game. However, this was not the only revelation of the 35-minute video recorded directly from the house of Masahiro Sakurai himself, and the launch of the amiibo figures of Joker (Persona 5 protragonist) and Hero (with the appearance of the protagonist of Dragon Quest XI).

As we have been able to see in one part, the amiibo figures of Joker and the Hero already have a design, and they are more than ready to reach the shelves of all those players who are wanting to get one of them. However, no further details about this release have been released yet, and all we know is that they will go on sale on next autumn 2020, so we still have to wait for something more to know this more than exact date in which the phantom thief will try to steal our wallet and in which the hero, contrary to what he should be, will help him.

So, while we wait for these two new amiibo figures compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be released, we can only think about what the figures of those characters that do not yet have will be like. And you, are you one of the most collectors that get hold of each and every one of these figures that are released for sale or, on the contrary, are you from that group that only buys the ones that most attract your attention?

