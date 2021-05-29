Joker 2 is already underway with a script by Todd Phillips

It’s happening! Apparently now it is confirmed that Joker 2 is a reality. Apparently there is already a contract for Todd Phillips to write the script for the long-awaited sequel with someone else as co-pilot, whose identity is still unknown.

The news came through a list of Hollywood lawyers posted on The Hollywood Reporter’s website. Although, the intention of said publication is to enlist powerful men who take the legal issues of some projects of great interest to the industry, the information that is located in each of the names, lets out one or another exclusive. Such is the case of Warren Dern, who among his clients has Zack Snyder with his Army of the Dead; Juan Antonio Bayona with the pilot of the series The Lord of the Rings; or Todd Phillips with the Joker 2 script.

In this way, you can almost confirm that the project is progressing with safe steps, despite the fact that Warner has not confirmed anything yet, nor has anyone else related to the project, or the team of the first installment. And it is that although such confirmation does not exist, the insight that THR has about the contracts and projects of the people listed in its publication, seems like very reliable and first-hand information.

Source: CinePremiere