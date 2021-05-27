Joker 2 in development at the hands of director Todd Phillips

After many dimes and blurts, it seems that we are getting closer and closer to the development of a continuation of “Joker”, a second film about the version of Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix in theaters in 2019. It has been reported in several times in the past, in fact this same May it sounded again that a second Joker movie had been planned, however, Warner Bros. has not yet done anything official.

Now comes another of those reports that suggest that there is a second film on the way, but there is still no official statement about it.

In an article about the “100 best lawyers in Hollywood” published by The Hollywood Reporter, specifically in the part about Warren Dern, the medium affirms that the Director Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the second Joker movie. In other words, it is information that would come from the mouth of this lawyer, who places the closing of this agreement among his milestones. This would be the text that we can see on the web when the history of this lawyer is reviewed:

Client Zack Snyder is back in action with his Justice League on HBO Max and the Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead. Todd Phillips has reached an agreement to co-write the next installment of the Joker, while Amy Poehler is booming in the DIY space with Making It and the planned spinoff Backing It. Paul Feig is directing the star-studded film School of Good and Evil on Netflix, while JA Bayona has started shoot Amazon’s high-end Lord of the Rings series.

Via information | THR