‘Joker 2’: all about the most anticipated sequel

‘Jóker’ was undoubtedly one of the 2019 films along with ‘Parasites’. His awards career was brutal (Joaquín Phoenix took it all), and both the critics and the public responded very positively. In fact, the film grossed more than 1 billion at the international box office with a budget of just 60 million, which for a film of this genre, is practically unthinkable.

Warner already rubs his hands with a sequel, and everyone who has participated in the first part wants to repeat but the question is: how, when and if it is worth it?

Is there a possibility of a ‘Jóker 2’? Will it be connected to ‘The Batman’? When could we see ‘Joker 2’?

‘Joker 2’ Release Date

‘Joker’ It premiered last October 2019, and the project began its journey in 2018, so it was a quick production, with a fairly tight budget. It is logical to think that, if produced ‘Joker 2‘, the budget will be similar. But there is a problem: ‘The batman‘It will be released on March 4, 2022 so, from Warner, they will not want both films to coincide in time, so at the earliest,’ Joker 2 ‘could have a premiere in 2023.

‘Joker 2’ Synopsis

If ‘Joker 2’ comes to fruition, both Phoenix and Phillips have said they’d like to see where the character would go from where they left off. In the epilogue of the film, we see Arthur Fleck fleeing Arkham, so it could be understood that in ‘Joker 2’ we would see the character in freedom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Phillips is already writing the script for the sequel.

He himself has affirmed that the Joker that the Arthur we see could not be Batman’s enemy Joker, but an inspiration for him, so we could also meet another new character who becomes the nemesis of the Bat Man. In fact, Todd Phillips spoke of up to three movies:

I presented three films, the first being Joker with me, and then another two with two other different directors. But I don’t really want to name them, because then it will become news and I will bring these directors into this when I haven’t even told them anything. Only I told Warner Bros.

Warner Bros

‘Joker 2’ Cast

Joaquin phoenix has made it clear that he would not mind continuing to work on the character, as long as it is with Todd Phillips. The rest of the characters would be difficult to see them again, except for Brett cullen, who plays Thomas Wayne.

“I never would have dreamed that this would be my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about him. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we could do with him, what else we could do with the Joker that might be interesting.”

Zazie Beetz, for her part, who played Arthur Fleck’s neighbor, has not hesitated to say that she would also want to return in a sequel.

“I would certainly be back! Honestly, I feel like Todd would be the perfect person to do it with pleasure. I think if he feels like ‘Joker’ needs a second part, I totally trust him. He’s very creative and smart.”

‘Jóker 2’ Director

Todd Phillips has recently stated that, if Warner wants to, and Joaquin Phoenix wants, he would be willing to return to approach the character of Arthur Fleck. Ideas are not lacking … and he is already working on the script

He would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week. If Warners comes to us and says “You know what guys? You can only think of something …”. Well, get the feeling that he and I could do some really cool stuff.

