joke prices on this Samsung and Xiaomi

The Hot Sale offers have brought us two cell phones with an extremely interesting discount, since from the hand of Xiaomi and Samsung we came across the Redmi Note 9S Y Galaxy A51.

Looking for a new cell phone? This could be your chance.

A Xiaomi at a bargain price

Redmi Note 9S

We start with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, a device that with an original price of $ 8,000 pesos receives a discount for the Hot Sale with which it lowers its price to $ 4,225 pesos.

We are talking about a very striking terminal with a 6.67 inch with resolution Full HD and a 91% screen ratio, which will practically leave us with very thin bezels with which to make the most of the panel.

Among its most outstanding features we will find the presence of a processor Snapdragon 720G at 2.3 GHz, a brain that works really well in most tasks and also has 6GB of RAM in this version of the device. Regarding storage, 128 GB will be what we have available to store photos and videos at our whim.

As for the cameras, four sensors give life to an ensemble captained by a main camera of 48 megapixels, followed by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with which to calculate distances and obtain more realistic portraits.

Samsung Galaxy A51 with a 25% discount

Samsung Galaxy A51

Although it is not the most current Galaxy Series A of the moment, the price for which this model is being offered is a tremendous opportunity to do with a Samsung terminal of enviable quality.

The Galaxy A51 is a cell phone of 6.5 inch almost frameless that boasts a resolution of 1800 x 2400 pixels (FHD +). Its 2.3 GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor will promise you more than enough performance for high-performance tasks, and with its 4 GB RAM Y 128 GB of storage we will have plenty for our day to day.

The most striking point will undoubtedly be in the cameras, since, with a module of four cameras 48, 12, 5 and 5 megapixels will have focal points for all tastes (main, ultra wide angle, macro and depth).

Another element that makes it special is the fingerprint reader that comes integrated into the screen, an element that gives it a premium and exclusive touch despite the incredible price it offers.

For $ 6,100 pesos you may not find a cell phone as complete and with a finish of materials with the same level as that of this Galaxy A51, so do not think too much before the offer disappears.

